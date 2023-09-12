Obituary & Services: Nancy Lea (Mikes) West

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Nancy Lea (Mikes) West was born on March 12, 1939, in Pattonsburg, Missouri, to LaPaula Lea Plymell and Henry Albert Mikes. She peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus on September 10, 2023, at the age of 84.

She was raised in Pattonsburg and married the love of her life, Gary Wade West, in August 1956. He preceded her in death on September 12, 1996.

Nancy professed Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior, and now her faith has become sight.

She loved her family dearly and always looked forward to time spent together.

She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter, Nancy Jane Howard (Edmon) of Pattonsburg, Missouri; son, Gary Dean West (Brenda) of Pattonsburg, Missouri; daughter, Patricia Sue Darby (Darrell) of Bethany, Missouri; grandchildren, Michael Howard, Kristen Nalle (Bradley), Lisa Leeper (Brennan), Lori Coffey (Daniel Savage), Holly Tibbles (Jason), Andrew Darby (Rachel), Daniel Darby (Skylar), and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Carolyn Myers of Stewartsville, Missouri, Susie Sperry (Sam) of McFall, Missouri, and brother John Mikes (Mary) of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Nephews Randy Hibbs (Colette), Joe Sperry, Jacob Sperry, nieces Jodie Runnels (Clayton), Clemma Griffith (James), and Samantha Giles (Jeremy), along with a host of family and friends.

Nancy had a big heart for her family, and she will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, at Roberson Funeral Home in Pattonsburg, Missouri. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Pattonsburg, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

Related