Chillicothe’s EAA Chapter 944 to host 28th annual pancake breakfast at Chillicothe Municipal Airport

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 944 in Chillicothe will hold its 28th Annual Fly-In/Drive-In Pancake Breakfast and Young Eagle Flights next month. The event will take place at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport on October 7.

Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, and coffee will be served from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children aged six to 12. Children five and younger will eat for free.

Young Eagle Flights will be offered to youth ages eight to 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., weather permitting. A parent or legal guardian must be present. While the flights are free, donations will be accepted for the Youth Education Fund. Preregistration is available by clicking or tapping this link.

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 944 in Chillicothe is also seeking sponsors for the Fly-In/Drive-In Pancake Breakfast on October 7. The chapter aims to send youth to Air Academies and offer flying scholarships.

The chapter recently secured a scholarship for a young man named Hudson Corzette of Chillicothe. He received the Ray Scholarship from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, which will provide the necessary funds for him to obtain his private pilot’s license.

Sponsor donations have enabled the chapter to send young adults to the Air Academy in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where they spend a week learning about aviation careers. To date, the chapter’s pilots have flown approximately 3,100 participants in their free first-flight experiences for youth aged eight to 17.

Donations can be mailed to 510 11th Street, Chillicothe, Missouri. For more information, call Cathie or Raymond Hamilton at 660-646-8850.

