Chillicothe approves street closures for upcoming events

Street closures have been approved for events in Chillicothe.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports that the Downtown Square area will be closed on September 16 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the Chillicothe Kiwanis Kids Day Parade. The closure will extend from Webster and Washington Streets to Clay and Washington Streets, then to Locust and Clay Streets, and back to the Silver Moon Plaza. The Kiwanis Kids Day Parade will start on September 16 at 10 a.m.

Streets will also be closed for the Annual Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K on September 23 from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. Streets to be closed include Trenton Street between JFK and 10th Streets, Easton Street between JFK and 10th Streets, 10th Street between Trenton and Easton Streets, and JFK Street between Easton and Trenton Streets. The Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K will start on September 23 at 8 a.m.

Trenton Street will be closed from JFK to 10th Street on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Saint Columban Fall Festival. The festival is scheduled for that day from noon to 4 p.m.

