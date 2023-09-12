Eighth Annual Quinn Memorial Fun Run & 5K set for September 23 in Chillicothe

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Eighth Annual Quinn Memorial Fun Run & 5K Run/Walk is set to take place in Chillicothe to benefit the Quinn Memorial Fund.

The event will begin at Bishop Hogan Memorial School on September 23 at 8 a.m. and will conclude at the same location.

The 5K course will span 3.1 miles through northeast Chillicothe and feature two water stations for participants.

Entry fees for the 5K are $20 for participants 18 years old and younger, and $25 for those 19 and older. Prices will increase to $30 after September 13.

The Kids Fun Run, a separate event at the same location, is free for participants 10 years old and younger.

Proceeds from the Quinn Memorial 5K will go toward establishing the Quinn Memorial Fund.

The event on September 23 will be held in memory of Bishop Hogan students Abby Quinn Boies and Joshua Quinn.

