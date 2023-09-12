Princeton City Council discusses trash price hike and upcoming events

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council addressed a variety of issues at its meeting on September 11, including trash bids, upcoming events, and infrastructure concerns.

City Clerk Cory Willett reported that while trash bids were presented, nothing was approved as the council is waiting on a contract from Rapid Removal. Willett also noted that residents can expect a trash price increase, going from $11.50 to $19 for one trash bin. An additional trash bin will cost $9.50.

The City Council approved a service contract for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for $1,500. The funding will be used for Calamity Jane Days and specifically to hire the Chuck Herdrich Band.

The first softball game at the local ball field is hoped to take place on September 25, weather and construction permitting. Seth Davis with the fair board reported that plans are on track for a live band, Halloween costume, and beer garden event scheduled for October 28.

Amanda George with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission announced that a Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting will take place at the health department on October 5 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Phillip Wilson with McClure Engineering provided an update on water issues, stating that two well proposals were submitted but neither was approved.

Christopher Herndon with Midwest Meter gave a presentation on metering and the council also discussed potholes on Truax Street.

Related