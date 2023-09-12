ICE requests Livingston County to hold Chula resident

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has asked the sheriff’s office to place a hold on Chula resident Juan Flores-Garcia once the county is finished with him in court. Cox says ICE will address the 37-year-old’s immigration status.

This development follows an incident in which a deputy stopped a vehicle on Washington Street near Curtis Street on Saturday afternoon, September 9. Cox reports that the driver, identified as Flores-Garcia, confirmed he was not supposed to be driving.

The driver was arrested for what was allegedly his fourth offense. He is said to have resisted arrest by staying in his vehicle, rolling up the windows, and locking the doors. Cox says the deputy tried to reason with Flores-Garcia. She called for additional assistance when the driver reportedly would not comply. Eventually, Flores-Garcia exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Online court information shows that he has been charged with misdemeanor resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop. His bond was set at $2,500 cash only, with SCRAM and Supervision Services included. A bond hearing is scheduled for September 14.

Cox reports that Flores-Garcia was out of jail on bond at the time of his arrest, facing felony charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape and first-degree domestic assault. Online court information indicates that those charges originated in August. A preliminary hearing for that case is scheduled for September 20.

