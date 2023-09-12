Grundy County Commission gives green light to purchase of two new ambulances

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission September 12th tentatively approved the purchase of two ambulances. The ambulances would be purchased through Pinnacle, and the total cost is to be provided to the commission soon.

Commissioner Don Sager reports one new ambulance would arrive in one year. The other ambulance would come in two years, and that would involve a remount of a current ambulance box.

Hickman Insurance reported insurance is doing well for the county. The company is getting ready for insurance bids.

The Road and Bridge Department is fixing a tube washout on Southwest 86th Avenue.

Related