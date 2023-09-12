Investigation ongoing into four stolen vehicles found in Caldwell County

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Investigation Continues Into Stolen Vehicles Found in Caldwell County

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported on September 11 that it received a call from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office regarding the possible location of a stolen vehicle in the area.

A Caldwell County deputy arrived at the intersection of Barwick Drive and Brushy Creek Road and found four vehicles that had been reported as stolen. The vehicles were subsequently impounded.

On the same day, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office stated it had received multiple reports of stolen vehicles. Additionally, the office noted thefts of property from inside vehicles in the Altamont and Winston areas.

In light of the ongoing investigation, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to lock their vehicles and to report any suspicious activity to authorities.

