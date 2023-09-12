North Mercer Board of Education approves new teacher incentive program

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education gave its approval on September 11 for the school district’s Career Ladder Program for the current school year. According to Superintendent Wade Hall, the program provides an opportunity for teachers to work approved volunteer hours that directly benefit students.

Compensation for these volunteer hours will be offered in three stages. Stage 1 will cover up to 50 hours of work, with compensation of $1,500. Stage 2 extends the offer to 75 hours for a payment of $3,000, and Stage 3 will pay $5,000 for 100 hours of volunteer service.

In addition to the Career Ladder Program, contracts were approved for the 17 workers involved in the 21st Century Grant After School Program.

The board also finalized all three bus routes for the current school year, ensuring transportation for students.