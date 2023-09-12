Obituary & Services: James “Jim” Raymond Cook, Sr.

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

James “Jim” Raymond Cook, Sr., age 73 of Jameson, MO, passed away Monday morning, September 11, 2023, at his home in Jameson.

Jim was born on January 3, 1950, the son of Buford and Louetta (McCoy) Cook, in Fort Benning, GA. He attended school in Jameson and Gallatin and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1974. He received several awards for his service, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Palm. Jim was a lifetime member of the VFW.

He worked for the City of Jameson and for the North Daviess R-III School District as a bus driver and custodian. He married Ute Wehner on December 28, 2007, in Frankfurt, Germany. A proud member of the Jameson community, Jim belonged to the Jameson Community Betterment Association. He enjoyed fishing, mowing grass, and camping and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Louetta Cook; a son, Jeremy Cook; and his stepmother, Louetta Blackburn. He is survived by his wife, Ute; children, James Cook Jr. of Jameson, MO, Melissa Daly of Kansas City, MO, Cody (Cara) Cook of Kansas City, MO, and Crystal (Stephen) Kimberling of Kansas City, MO; siblings, Deborah (Gary) Robinson of Pattonsburg, MO, Billy Estes of Gallatin, MO, Marcia Bird of Gallatin, MO, and Marjorie Blackburn of Gallatin, MO; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Extended family members also survive him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Clear Creek Cemetery, in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery, south of Jamesport.

