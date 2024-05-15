Share To Your Social Network

Ethel Alice Thompson, age 93, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2024, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Ethel was born the daughter of Arthur and Frances (Cloud) White Sargent on April 30, 1931, in Meadville, Missouri. She was a graduate of Kirksville Teacher’s College. Ethel was united in marriage to Donald Thompson in Meadville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2024. She was a schoolteacher before becoming a bookkeeper for Solar Gas for 23 years. She attended Highview Baptist Church. Ethel enjoyed bowling; she bowled for over 50 years. She played cards weekly and enjoyed watching Donald work in the garden. She was also a babysitter for over 30 years.

Ethel is survived by twenty-one nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; five brothers, Harold White, Harry Sargent, Raymond Sargent, Charles Sargent, and Larry Sargent; and three sisters, Dorothy Thieme, Ruth Sargent, and Marjorie Brobst.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

