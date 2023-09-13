Putnam County Health Department to offer free prostrate cancer tests for residents

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department of Unionville will observe Prostate Cancer Awareness Month by offering a prostate specific antigen lab draw clinic. The event will be September 21st from 7 o’clock to noon.

Tests will take about 15 minutes to complete. They will be free for Putnam County residents. Abnormal results will be sent to a resident’s physician to determine if further testing is needed.

The Putnam County Health Department reports that when prostate cancer is detected early, the odds of survival are high. The office notes prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States. The American Cancer Society reports more than 288,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year, and there will be close to 35,000 deaths because of prostate cancer.

Call the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429 to schedule an appointment for the PSA lab draw clinic September 21st. A link to register is also on the health department’s Facebook page.

