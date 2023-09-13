Livingston County man arrested for damaging property and unlawful firearm possession

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information on recent incidents and arrests.

He says a man, reportedly out of control and damaging property at the home of one or both parents on September 7, was arrested.

Online court information shows that 35-year-old Joshua Caudill of Wheeling has been charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $5,000, cash only. A bond hearing is scheduled for September 20.

Cox reports that the sheriff’s office arrived at the Wheeling address and learned the man had fled and had been in possession of a rifle. Deputies were shown areas of recent damage. A firearm, which reportedly had its serial number illegally removed, was recovered at the scene.

Investigations located the suspect, identified as Caudill, in the 800 block of Route B, leading to his arrest. Caudill was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Cox notes that the investigation shows concerns of illicit drug use being a contributing factor.

