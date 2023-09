Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A new city clerk has been hired for Laredo. Mercedes Scobee started September 5th. The new office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 4 o’clock and Tuesday and Thursday from 8 to 2 o’clock.

The Laredo Board of Aldermen September 11th tabled discussion of a backhoe grant until the next meeting.

It was reported updates have been made at city hall. Road work was done on Big Hill and First Street.

