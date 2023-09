Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council September 11th discussed insurance for the Lions ball field. Visitor David Kurtz asked what insurance would be needed to use the field for a fundraiser.

Council Member Geoff Eads said a minimum of $500,000 liability insurance would be required. The City of Jamesport and the Jamesport Lions Club would need to be named as additional insured. A copy of the certification must be on file at city hall before each event.

