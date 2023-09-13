Princeton R-5 Board of Education hears update on relocation of ball fields

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education heard an update September 11th on the relocation of the ball fields.

The Federal Land, Water, and Conservation Fund Grant, administered by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, awarded more than $300,000 to the project. More than $44,000 in donations and pledges were also made this summer.

There are still opportunities to contribute. Donations will go toward enhancing the complex with trees, shrubs, concession stand equipment, playground facilities, and picnic tables.

Anyone wanting to contribute should contact the Princeton School at 660-748-3211. Donations can also be mailed to The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri at 1006 West Saint Maartens Drive, Suite B in Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506. Write Princeton Ball Fields in the memo line and attach a note or cover letter.

Construction on the concession stand is in its final stages. The target date to host the inaugural softball game at the new complex is September 25th. Milan would be the first opposing team. Weather, labor, volunteers, and money are factors that will impact completion of the project.

The Princeton Board of Education approved the Homeless Liaison duty to be assigned to the elementary school principal.

Instructions were given to board members about completing their training requirements. A Missouri State Statute says any board member serving a term as of August 28th, 2019 or elected or appointed after that day should complete at least one hour of refresher training each year of any term in office.

No announcements were made from a closed session.

