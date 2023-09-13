Pleasant View Board of Education approves testing water for lead

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education voted September 12th to proceed with lead testing in water. The testing will be done on any water that could be used for drinking water.

A field trip was approved for the first and second grade classes to go to the Fun Farm of Kearney October 13th. A request was approved for the third through fifth grade classes to attend the Steam and Gas Show of Chillicothe September 29th. The board also approved a request for students who met the iReady Summer Reading Challenge requirements to go to the Rush Fun Plex October 2nd.

Comprehensive School Improvement Plan changes were approved involving literacy and social and emotional learning.

A Missouri School Boards Association policy update was approved.

School improvements were discussed. The exterior coating on the third through fifth grade wing is complete. Several new exterior doors are being installed. There was also discussion on cleaning the coiling on the heating and air conditioning units.

An update was given on the Trenton sports coop. Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported Pleasant View has four students playing volleyball, two playing football, and one playing softball.

It was announced the midterm of the first quarter will be September 22nd. Family Night will be held that evening from 5:30 to 7 o’clock.

Pleasant View will have an early out September 29th for Trenton’s Homecoming. Another early out for Pleasant View will be October 19th at 1:20 for parent-teacher conferences.

No school will be held October 20th. There will also not be school November 1st due to Trenton professional development.

The board took no action in a closed session.

