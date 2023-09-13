Trenton Board of Education approves new hires and early graduates

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved policy updates on September 12.

Clarification was added to a policy involving professional staff compensation. Wording was added to specify that an employee must submit credit hours earned during the year to the superintendent or designee by August 30 to progress on the salary schedule for the current school year. An employee on a 12-month contract must submit their hours by July 1.

The policy still states that an employee cannot progress on the salary schedule after entering into a contract for a school year unless the movement is specifically authorized in the contract.

Superintendent Daniel Gott noted that the clarification will not change the current policy. He said the district has been following the policy for years and that this clarified verbiage will be written into contracts.

The Health and Wellness Policy was updated. Gott reported that most of the changes were minor. He noted that the policy had not been updated for a while and that some of it was outdated. A section was added that involves tobacco and vaping.

A Missouri School Board policy update was approved. Policies involving school board elections and vacancies were changed from requiring a candidate to live in the state for one year to require a candidate to live in the district for one year. A policy involving purchasing now states that the board does not have to seek bids for a purchase of $10,000 or less; it used to say $3,500 or less.

Other changes involved policies regarding the prohibition against illegal discrimination, harassment, and retaliation; school board member ethics; and food service management. Gott said most of the changes involved verbiage and did not modify the policies.

The board approved school bus routes for this school year. Gott said there were no major changes from last school year.

He noted that the bus company has been fully staffed so far this school year. He explained that some employees had come and gone, but the company had been able to make replacements.

Gott reported that the first round of emergency drills has been scheduled.

SafeDefend drills are planned for September 21. Rissler Elementary School’s drill will be at 8:15 a.m., and the Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School drill will be at 9 a.m. Gott noted that the drill will be run live with law enforcement and first responders.

A fire drill occurred on September 7, and a tornado drill will take place on September 14. An evacuation drill is scheduled for October 5, and an earthquake drill is planned for October 19.

Gott reported that the fence at Rissler was completed before school started and that broken concrete has been replaced.

Gott said Veregy checked hail damage on Trenton R-9 buildings and is working with the Missouri United School Insurance Council to determine the appropriate budget for the work to be done. Veregy is also handling the bidding process, all aspects of contract management, managing subcontractors, and overseeing implementation and warranty.

Veregy will provide an analysis and budgets at no upfront cost to the district. A payment to the company will not exceed the insurance payout.

Gott reported that the HVAC system over the THS kitchen needs to be replaced due to age. It will be replaced at a cost of $16,950.41.

He noted that the district will have about seven HVAC systems needing replacement soon. He wants to set up a replacement program and mentioned that the board will need to consider including HVAC in the next bond issue.

Gott thanked the Foundation Trust for THS for its donations of $5,000 to the Title Reading Program at Rissler and $3,000 for the Instrumental Music Department at THS and TMS.

He noted that there are 41 students in the sixth-grade band alone, so the program is growing. He also mentioned that the band is expensive and expressed his appreciation for the Foundation and its support.

TMS Principal Mike Hostetter reported that fifth-grade math students needing help in the subject are receiving time for math intervention.

Thirty-six or 37 fifth-grade students attended Mega Monday on September 11. Other programs are planned for middle school students.

Hostetter said the programs are beneficial for students and that positive outcomes are emerging from them. He noted that many of the programs can be used for the Career Ladder program for teachers.

Hostetter commented that the TMS open houses last month were well attended. He believes the school year has started well and said that teachers seem content.

After an executive session, it was announced that the board approved new hires. They are Chris Parks as varsity football assistant, Amy Currie as middle school volleyball assistant, and Jasmine Allen as Rissler yearbook sponsor.

Substitutes approved for September include Jeff Berti, Emma Crawley, Jennifer Findley, Tia Griffin, Mary Hale, Stephanie Shockley, Mattie Yoder, Chris Parks, Angela Dugan, Nick McHargue, Kasen Purdun, Joni Williams, Karen Willis, Kim Townsend, and Martha Goedert.

The board also approved two early graduate applicants.

