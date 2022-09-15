Princeton announces Homecoming King and Queen candidates

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Princeton High School has announced its Homecoming King and Queen candidates. They are seniors Carsey Brown and Jaden Finney, Makenzie Dunkin and Andrew Rhoades, and Elizabeth Grooms and Kenny Wright.

Junior class attendants are Lexi Lawson and Evan Houck. Sophomore class attendants are Mia Covey and Ethan Rhoades. Freshmen class attendants are Kadence Power and Chanse Glenn.

Homecoming coronation will be at a community pep rally and bonfire at the Eddie Allen Field on September 21st at 7:30 pm.

The Homecoming parade will start on September 23rd at 1:45 pm. The parade will start at the school, proceed to the Princeton Square, and return to the school.

A pep assembly will be held in the gym after the parade. The football game will kick off at 7 o’clock that night against Putnam County. A dance will be held after the game in the elementary school commons.