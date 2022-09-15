Obituary & Services: Harry Dwayne Campbell

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Harry Dwayne Campbell, age 70, died peacefully in his home in Princeton, Missouri on September 14, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones after a decade-long courageous battle with cancer.

Harry D. Campbell was born December 2nd, 1951, in Princeton, Missouri to John Ulysses Jr. and Neva Dee (Alley) Campbell.

Harry spent his childhood growing up in Princeton, Missouri. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1969. After graduation, he worked for Rock Island Railroad before he began working for Jimmy Dean Trucking. He retired from Barr Nunn Trucking in 2018.

During his career as a Truck Driver, Harry earned two 1 Million Mile Awards, as well as multiple Elite Driver Awards.

Harry served 6 years in the United States Air Force and continued to serve in the Air Force Reserve.

Harry found the Lord and was baptized into the First Baptist Church of Princeton in 2016.

Harry enjoyed taking care of his yard. He loved riding his Harley. Harry also enjoyed watching baseball, football, and Nascar. He also had a love for good country music.

Harry Campbell’s greatest life joy was his children and granddaughters.

Harry was greeted in heaven by his parents, John Ulysses and Neva Dee Campbell. He was preceded in death by his older sister, Louise, and brother-in-law, Keith Adair, and his brother Edward Campbell. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dale Shroyer.

Harry is survived by his 4 loving boys, Shad Campbell of Colorado Springs, CO, Josh Campbell of Colorado Springs, CO, Cody and (Lesli) Campbell of Wellsville, KS, and Conner and (Isabelle) Campbell of Overland Park, KS; his beloved granddaughters, Ashlee, Reese, Scarlett Jane, and Ellie Campbell; sisters, Velma Anne Shroyer of Princeton, MO and Mary Jane and (Winn) Holt of Harris, MO and sister-in-law Linda Campbell of Leon, IA. He is also survived by his lifelong friend Jimmie Rogers, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

Harry has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

The family will hold Memorial Services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Princeton. Inurnment will follow in the Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, MO. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at the Campbell Residence on Casteel Street in Princeton, MO. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri in the memo line: Princeton Ball Fields in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.