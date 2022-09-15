Grundy County Sheriff investigating theft of Honda four-wheeler

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging absent property owners to regularly check their properties after reports of a stolen four-wheeler and the opening of a shed door.

The four-wheeler reported as stolen is described as being a red 2011 Honda TRX 500 Foreman. It was allegedly taken from Route C west of Spickard overnight.

Someone reportedly pried open the door of a shed north of the Salem Cemetery on Northeast 80th Avenue west of Galt.

The Grundy County Sheriff encourages anyone with information on the incidents to submit a tip on its app or call the sheriff’s office at 660-359-2828.