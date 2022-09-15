Drought conditions slowly expand across northern Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Abnormally dry conditions have expanded in North Missouri since last week. That is according to this week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map, which was released the morning of September 15th and is based on conditions as of the morning of September 13th.

In the Green Hills area, abnormally dry conditions have expanded into the northwest part of Harrison and Grundy counties, southern Livingston County, the southwest part of Daviess County, and most of Caldwell County. It is still abnormally dry in most of Mercer, Sullivan, and Putnam counties. There is also still moderate drought in northern Putnam County.

For the rest of North Missouri, abnormally dry conditions have expanded into DeKalb, Clinton, Carroll, and Chariton counties. Abnormally dry conditions remain in Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, Buchanan, Platte, Clay, Ray, Schuyler, Scotland, Adair, Knox, Lewis, Macon, Shelby, Marion, Randolph, Monroe, Ralls, and Audrain counties. For some of those counties, the abnormally dry area has grown.

There continues to be moderate drought in northern Schuyler County, most of Scotland County, the southwest part of Clark County, northeast Knox County, and northern Lewis County. Severe drought also remains in most of Clark County, the northeastern part of Scotland County, and the very northern part of Lewis County.

Drought conditions appear to be about the same as last week for the rest of Missouri. There are moderate and severe drought conditions in the central part of the state and extreme, severe, and moderate drought in the southwest part. There are also abnormally dry conditions in the central and southern portions of the state.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought cover 51.83% of the state. That is up 7.78% from last week.

As of Thursday morning, September 15th, Trenton was 1.58 inches below average for rainfall year to date. There was .45 of an inch of rain measured in the last week.