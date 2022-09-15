Linn County Health Department to hold free car seat safety checks

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will hold a free car seat safety check in honor of Child Passenger Safety Week and National Seat Check on Saturday.

The event will be held in the health department’s back parking lot on September 23rd from 2 to 4 pm.

Certified technicians will assist with the proper installation of children’s car seats. Participants are asked to bring their children’s car seats, car seat manuals if they have them, owner’s manuals to their vehicles if they have them, and children if possible.

Questions about the event on September 23rd can be directed to the Linn County Health Department at 660-258-7251.