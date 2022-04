Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Winners have been announced at the Pleasant View R-6 School District’s Science Fair, which was held for students in the sixth through eighth grades.

The overall winners were seventh-grader Hailee Hein in first place, eighth-grader Kinsley Allnutt in second place, and eighth-grader Olivia Tabbert in third place.

First-place winners in each grade were Allnutt for eighth, Hein for seventh, and Audree Vandever for sixth.

