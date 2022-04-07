Agenda for Trenton R-9 Board of Education includes insurance plans, grants and track repair

Local News April 7, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton R-9 School District
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss establishing insurance plans for 2022-2023 and a budget amendment.

The board will meet at the school district office on April 12th at 5:30 pm.

Other items on the agenda include the certification of election results, administration of the oath of office, reorganization of the board, GEC grants, and track repair. There are also to be safety, At-Risk Evaluation, principal, and superintendent reports as well as an instructional coach update. The agenda for the Trenton Board of Education meeting on April 12th also includes a closed session for personnel matters.

Post Views: 53
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.