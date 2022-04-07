Agenda for Trenton City Council meeting includes ordinances and discussion of driving all-terrain vehicles after dark

Local News April 7, 2022 KTTN News
City of Trenton Website
Three ordinances and one resolution will be considered, and newly elected officials will be sworn in at the Trenton City Council meeting next week. The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on April 11th at 7 pm. The meeting will also be available on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/83458330081.

One ordinance would enact a new article in Trenton City Code entitled “Animal Welfare Committee.” Another ordinance would amend a section of the city code involving exemptions related to gross receipts regarding licenses and business regulations. The third ordinance would declare the results of the April 5th General Election.

The resolution to be considered would authorize the application of a grant through the Farmer’s Home Administration and committing funds required by grant terms.

There is to be an update on painting the former Trenton R-9 building at the airport and a review of a memo regarding the six-month budget review and cost of living adjustment increases.

After newly elected officials are sworn in at the Trenton City Council meeting on April 11th, appointments are to be made to the Administrative, Finance, and Economic Development committees. The agenda also includes the election of a president pro-tem, liaison members of various boards, the Convention and Visitors Bureau budget, a paid time off donation policy, and all-terrain vehicle driving after dark.

