NCMC Business Department to host alumni speakers during Career Week

The North Central Missouri College Business Department will host Career Week for students from April 9th-13th. During the week, business students will have resume writing workshops, mock interviews, internship opportunities, and guest speakers.

Guest speakers, alumni Olivia Helmandollar and Aubrey Nelson will speak on Wednesday, April 13th, in Cross Hall 208, with Olivia speaking at 10:00 a.m. and Aubrey at 11:00 a.m. Olivia and Aubrey will talk about their careers and the educational path they took to be where they are today.

Olivia Helmandollar is the Director of Growth and Agency Development at Senior Benefit Services in Columbia, Missouri. She is an NCMC graduate and a graduate of Missouri State in Marketing, Advertising, and Promotion.

Aubrey Nelson is the Manager of Loss Prevention at Worlds of Fun. She is an NCMC graduate and a Northwest Missouri State University graduate in Political Science and Criminology.

“I am so excited to invite both Olivia and Aubrey back to campus to speak about their careers,” said Sarah Bird, CTE Division Chair and Business Instructor. “NCMC is proud of what our students have accomplished in such a short time since graduation, and we cannot wait to hear about their education and career pathways and what opportunities are out there for our future graduates.”

Alumni speaker presentations are open to all students, staff, and the public. Those who would like to attend any of the sessions should contact Sarah Bird at [email protected].

Those interested in learning more about North Central Missouri College’s Business Department can visit this link or contact Sarah Bird at 660-359-3948.

