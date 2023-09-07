Pattonsburg man charged with two felonies following home invasion

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Pattonsburg man faces two felonies in Daviess County after he allegedly entered a home without permission on September 3 and made threats.

Online court information shows that Charles Edward Kirch Jr. has been charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree harassment. Bond was denied.

A probable cause statement accuses Kirch of entering a residence in Pattonsburg and making threatening statements, causing two individuals to fear for their safety.

Kirch is also accused of sending text messages to two individuals, saying he was going to kill them and telling one of them he was also going to harm her family. This occurred before he reportedly entered her residence.

The probable cause statement notes that Kirch has an active Daviess County warrant and left the scene of an accident, eluding law enforcement. It is also noted that he has multiple convictions for drug use and possession.

Related