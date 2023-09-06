Obituary & Services: Paul D. Smith

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Paul D. Smith, age 88, of Weatherby, MO, passed away on Monday night, September 4, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Paul was born on March 13, 1935, the son of Lee and Gladys (Hennen) Smith, in Green City, MO. He served in the United States Army from December 1957 until his honorable discharge in November 1959. On February 17, 1962, he married Geraldine Bickford. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Cameron, MO. Known as a jokester, Paul loved raising a vegetable garden each year and always aimed to have the first ripe tomato of the season.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and son, Dewight “Hillbilly” Smith. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Smith, of the home; daughter Gayla Smith of Weatherby, MO; grandchildren Zach Gray of Nashville, TN, and Ashlie Gray of Weatherby, MO; two great-grandchildren, Zayden Gray of Nashville, TN, and Annie Gray of Weatherby, MO; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League, in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 8, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, MO. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 a.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, (660) 663-2117.

