Obituary & Services: Max Dewayne Berry

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Max Dewayne Berry, age 81, of Gallatin, MO, passed away on Wednesday morning, September 6, 2023, at his home in Gallatin.

Born on April 1, 1942, Max was the only child of George and Myrtle (Burrell) Berry in Harrison County, MO. He graduated from Jameson High School in 1960. After graduation, he joined the Army Reserves, serving for six years. Max married Beverly Hughs on October 3, 1964, at Gallatin First Baptist Church; they shared almost 59 years together.

In addition to being a farmer for over 30 years, Max worked as a funeral director for Bram Funeral Home in Gallatin. He also worked for and retired from UPS Freight as a truck driver. Until his passing, Max drove a school bus for the Gallatin School District. A devout member and deacon at the First Baptist Church of Gallatin, and most recently at Coffey Baptist Church, Max loved the Lord and cherished his family. He always felt blessed to have his family living so close to him. Known for his good sense of humor, Max always had a smile on his face. He had a fondness for John Deere tractors and classic cars and was a skilled mechanic—a talent he passed on to his sons while enjoying watching them work on vehicles in the shop.

Max was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Anthony Howard; and his grandson-in-law, Jonathan Hostetter. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, of Gallatin, MO; his children, Belinda Cameron (Charles), Nichelle Cameron (Charley), Stacey Cameron (Rodney), Stephen Berry (Nikki), and Philip Berry, all of Gallatin, MO; his grandchildren, Ashley (Jonathan), Christopher, Kylie, Harris, Tahler (Blake), Shelby (Cody), Sydney, George, Jameson, Jackson, Josie, Colton, and Avery; his great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Huxley; two additional great-grandchildren on the way; and also his cousins, Mary (Sherman) Ball of Montana, and Larry (Cathy) Burrell of Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested for the Grand River Cemetery, in care of the funeral home. Private family graveside services will be held at Grand River Cemetery in Jameson, MO. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. For more information, call (660) 663-2117.

Related