Trenton native showcases “Four Seasons in Fabric” at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery in Chillicothe

The Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery in Chillicothe has a new exhibit by Trenton native Dave Walker, a 1968 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Titled “Four Seasons in Fabric,” the exhibit by Walker, who now resides in Columbia, will be on display until October 20.

A reception honoring Walker will be held at the Cultural Corner on October 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery’s regular hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Walker began his journey in fiber art by constructing quilt tops. According to the Cultural Corner, in 2009 he came up with an idea to use leftover quilting scraps to create landscapes. The process of cutting, layering, and piecing fabric scraps evolved into an art form Walker calls “Fabricscapes.”

He employs a “bond and sew” technique that incorporates raw-edge machine appliqué, textile painting, and threadwork. He uses free-motion sewing to complement the design and hold the collage together on a muslin backing. His pieces often depict a story of travel, a record of time, or an impression from nature.

Walker’s pieces have been featured in galleries across Missouri and can be found in homes from Florida to Alaska. He is a Juried Best of Missouri Hands Artist and has received awards from shows within the state.

Walker received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Art Education from Northeast Missouri State University, now known as Truman State University. He served for 40 years as a nursing home administrator and later as a traveling long-term care consultant. During his travels through rural Missouri, he collected images and ideas for future Fabricscapes.

Scott Englert State Farm Insurance sponsors Dave Walker’s “Four Seasons in Fabric” at the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery until October 20.

