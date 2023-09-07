67-year-old man in Daviess County faces four felony charges for failing to register as a sex offender

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Lock Springs man faces four felony counts in Daviess County for failure to register as a sex offender.

Online court information shows that 67-year-old Harold Ray Burnett Senior’s bond was set at $10,000, cash only. He is to be supervised by Supervision Services and will be monitored via GPS.

A probable cause statement accuses Burnett of failing to register his Monte Carlo car, Harley Davidson motorcycle, Facebook account, and Facebook Messenger account with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. This reportedly occurred after a law enforcement officer spoke with him at his residence regarding his failure to register and received his verbal acknowledgment that he understood the need to register the items.

The probable cause statement notes that Burnett was convicted in Winchester, Tennessee, in February 1997 of aggravated sexual battery. This conviction required him to register as a Tier 3 sex offender in Daviess County.

Burnett has a criminal history that includes charges in California and multiple counties in Missouri.

