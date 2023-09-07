Obituary & Services: John Anthony White

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

John Anthony White, age 52, a resident of Jefferson City, Missouri, and former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in San Diego, California. Tony was born to John and Nancy (Midgyett) White on August 21, 1971, in Brookfield, Missouri. He was an associate graduate of Missouri Valley. On July 14, 2012, he was united in marriage to Krista Gatton, who survives him.

Tony worked as a welder for Hitachi and enjoyed football and fishing.

He is survived by four sons: Skyler White (Sarah) of Washington, D.C., Ju’Wan White (Jessica) of Camp Pendleton, California, Kaeden Turner of Kansas City, Missouri, and Jai’shon White of Jefferson City, Missouri; two daughters, ArieAhna Gatton of Long Beach, California, and Tamara Garms of Olathe, Kansas; seven grandchildren: Alanah White, Elanor White, Aiden Garms, Avary Garms, Alexis Garms, Kingston LaHue-Quinn, and Lyneaol Severn; three brothers, Ricky Allen, David White, and Tre Walker; and two sisters, Shelia Tiger and Cynthia White. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Christian Quinn, a brother, Joey White, a sister, Tina Hudson, grandparents Jarvis White Sr. and Grace Patten, Thomas and Clara Midgyette, a nephew, Addonis White, and a niece, Misty White.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will take place at Lindley Funeral Home on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Meadville Cemetery in Meadville, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Anthony White Memorial Fund (make checks payable to Krista White or Venmo @TonysKrista-2012) and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

