33 counties represented in Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame’s latest inductees

The Missouri 4-H community honored the 2023 inductees into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame in August at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

“This year’s inductees represent not just the best but also a commitment to making the best even better,” said Rachel Augustine, senior director of advancement for the Missouri 4-H Foundation. “With unwavering dedication, remarkable contributions, and a profound legacy of volunteer leadership, these remarkable individuals have elevated the standards of excellence within the 4-H program.”

Inductees representing 33 counties, along with one inductee representing the state, established a legacy totaling 1,061 years of service to 4-H, Augustine said. Friends and family members attended the 17th annual event, which was sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

“Each year, the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame induction serves as a poignant reminder of the lasting impact that volunteers can have on the lives of young people, families, and communities,” she said. “It is a celebration of passion, selflessness, and a relentless drive to empower the next generation of leaders.”

“We are eternally grateful to these volunteers for their incredible legacy of service and honor these exceptional individuals,” said Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.

“From the heart of Missouri’s vibrant cities to the quiet corners of its rural landscapes, the 2023 inductees have woven together a tapestry of experiences, knowledge, and wisdom that has enriched the lives of countless 4-H members,” Fabregas added. “Their stories inspire us to reach greater heights, to embrace challenges with resilience, and to pass on the torch of leadership to the generations that follow.”

2023 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees:

• Robert “Bob” Idel, Statewide

• Rick and Melinda Morgan, Barton County

• Elvera Schnakenberg Zimmerschied, Benton County

• Nancy Nelson, Boone County

• Gloria Leamer, Caldwell County

• Stella Patton, Carroll County

• Barb Clark, Clark County

• Janice Loesch, Cole County

• Wilfred “Jerry” and Margaret Monk*, Cooper County

• Dana Richter, Crawford County

• Dorothy “Joanne” Snodgrass, Dade County

• Doris Koch, Franklin County

• Kelly Thomas, Gasconade County

• Milton and Janet Sager, Gentry County

• Jim Raysik Inc., Henry County

• Patricia Gordon*, Jasper County

• Pam Callahan, Johnson County

• Gary and Barb Copenhaver, Lafayette County

• Kaye Scott, Lawrence County

• Tracy Dames, Lewis County

• Lauren Richardson, Lincoln County

• Bill Allen, Linn County

• Gracie Jones, Livingston County

• Kevin and Diane DeHaan, Marion County

• Helen Miller, Monroe County

• Rhonda Helm, Newton County

• Opal Williams, Phelps County

• Marion Branstetter, Pike County

• Alan Dreves, Ray County

• Ruth and James Mellor, St. Charles County

• Martha Ware, Sullivan County

• Donna Shorten, Vernon County

• Ardell Mikus, Warren County



*Posthumous award *Posthumous award

Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing, and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow—making a real difference in their community, country, and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information, visit the Missouri 4-H website.

