Trenton Middle School to offer free vision screenings next week

Local News September 6, 2023September 6, 2023 KTTN News
Trenton, Missouri Middle School
Trenton Middle School will offer free vision screenings for fifth- and seventh-grade students next week. The complimentary KidSight vision screenings will take place in the Trenton Middle School/Trenton High School Media Center on September 13 and 14 at 8 a.m.

The screenings will help detect conditions such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, lazy eye, and misalignment.

Nurse Tasha McCall will send a form home with students. Students will be included in the screening unless a parent signs and returns the form.

