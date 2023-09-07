Trenton Middle School to offer free vision screenings next week

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School will offer free vision screenings for fifth- and seventh-grade students next week. The complimentary KidSight vision screenings will take place in the Trenton Middle School/Trenton High School Media Center on September 13 and 14 at 8 a.m.

The screenings will help detect conditions such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, lazy eye, and misalignment.

Nurse Tasha McCall will send a form home with students. Students will be included in the screening unless a parent signs and returns the form.

