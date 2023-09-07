Residents of Marshall and Sedalia involved in Highway 50 crash

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 50, near the junction with Highway TT, on September 6, 2023, at approximately 3:03 p.m.

The collision involved a 2005 GMC Sierra, driven by Kora M. Belt, a 41-year-old woman from Sedalia, and a 2023 Ford F-350, driven by Christina A. Gessling, a 53-year-old woman from Marshall.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the GMC Sierra, which was traveling northbound, made a left turn into the path of the eastbound Ford F-350. The Ford F-350 struck the GMC Sierra, and both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway.

The GMC Sierra was declared a total loss, while the Ford F-350 suffered extensive damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, InMotion Tow handled the GMC Sierra, and Don’s Truck Towing took care of the Ford F-350. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision.

Christina A. Gessling sustained minor injuries in the crash. She was initially transported by private vehicle to Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment of minor injuries.

