Residents of Marshall and Sedalia involved in Highway 50 crash

Local News September 7, 2023September 7, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 50, near the junction with Highway TT, on September 6, 2023, at approximately 3:03 p.m. 

The collision involved a 2005 GMC Sierra, driven by Kora M. Belt, a 41-year-old woman from Sedalia, and a 2023 Ford F-350, driven by Christina A. Gessling, a 53-year-old woman from Marshall.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the GMC Sierra, which was traveling northbound, made a left turn into the path of the eastbound Ford F-350. The Ford F-350 struck the GMC Sierra, and both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway.

The GMC Sierra was declared a total loss, while the Ford F-350 suffered extensive damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, InMotion Tow handled the GMC Sierra, and Don’s Truck Towing took care of the Ford F-350.  Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision.

Christina A. Gessling sustained minor injuries in the crash. She was initially transported by private vehicle to Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Post Views: 731
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.