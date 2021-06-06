Patrol reports arrest of three on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two McFall residents early on Sunday in Gentry County.

Forty-nine-year-old Stephanie Fore was accused of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest by fleeing, and unlawfully operating a UTV on a highway. Fifty-one-year-old Donald Fore was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest. Both were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Linneus resident, 47-year old Amanda See, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Linn County and accused of felony counts of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Ms. See was held by the Brookfield Police Department.