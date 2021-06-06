Patrol reports arrest of three on Saturday and Sunday

Local News June 6, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two McFall residents early on Sunday in Gentry County.

Forty-nine-year-old Stephanie Fore was accused of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest by fleeing, and unlawfully operating a UTV on a highway. Fifty-one-year-old Donald Fore was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest. Both were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Linneus resident, 47-year old Amanda See, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Linn County and accused of felony counts of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Ms. See was held by the Brookfield Police Department.

Post Views: 1,688
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.