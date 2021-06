Visiting hours at Missouri’s 20 prisons have resumed, with some rules.

Prisoners who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can have visitors. Masks and on-site health screenings are required. Visits must be scheduled in advance with the prison. The Missouri Department of Corrections does not require visitors to be vaccinated, but it strongly encourages them to be immunized and tested beforehand. Due to the pandemic, some inmates have not had in-person visits in more than one year.