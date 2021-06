A Marceline resident was hurt on Saturday morning when the van she was driving traveled off a road and hit a ditch west of Marceline.

Sixty-eight-year-old Kathryn Mellesen was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries.

The accident happened two miles west of Marceline on Route JJ as the van was westbound when it ran off the road and hit the ditch.

Damage was described as moderate and Mellesen was wearing a seat belt.