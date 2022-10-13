Orscheln Farm and Home sells to Tractor Supply Company

Orscheln Farm and Home stores will undergo name changes at more than 80 locations in Missouri following regulatory approval on the sale of the company.
The Federal Trade Commission this week approved the sale of Orscheln Farm and Home to the Tractor Supply Company, a Brentwood, Tennessee-based retailer. Tractor Supply officials announced federal regulators had approved the 320-million dollar, all-cash acquisition, that the companies agreed to last year. As a condition for approval, Tractor Supply will have to sell 85 Orscheln locations.
Thirty-eight Orscheln locations to be re-branded as Tractor Supply include the stores from this area in Trenton, Bethany, Cameron, Chillicothe, Brookfield, Macon, and Carrollton.
Sixteen Missouri locations, including Orscheln’s first store in Sedalia, will be sold to the Iowa-based Bomgaars chain. The Tractor Supply Company will also sell the Orscheln corporate headquarters and distribution center to Bomgaars for ten million dollars before the end of next year. Buchheit will acquire 12 stores including the Orschelns in Kirksville. This will more than double their store count across Missouri and Illinois.
Orscheln’s flagship store in Moberly will remain with Tractor Supply Company, bringing the nation’s largest agriculture retail companies’ total locations to over 2,100.
Here is a full list of Orscheln’s Missouri locations and how they will be rebranded.
Orscheln Farm & Home locations becoming Tractor Supply Company:
- Bethany
- Boonville
- Bowling Green
- Brookfield
- California
- Cameron
- Canton
- Cape Girardeau
- Carrollton
- Centralia
- Chillicothe
- DeSoto
- Eldon
- Excelsior Springs
- Hermann
- Higginsville
- Kearney
- Lamar
- Louisiana
- Macon
- Marshall
- Maryville
- Mexico
- Moberly
- Montgomery City
- Mount Vernon
- Neosho
- Nevada
- Owensville
- Ozark
- Pacific
- Perryville
- Richmond
- Salisbury
- Savannah
- Shelbina
- Trenton
- Warrenton
Orscheln Farm & Home locations becoming Bomgaars:
- Camdenton
- Dexter
- Holden
- Houston
- Jane/Pineville
- Marshfield
- Monroe City
- Poplar Bluff
- Republic
- Sedalia
- St. Joseph
- Sullivan
- Troy
- Warsaw
- Washington
- Waynesville
Orscheln Farm & Home Missouri locations becoming Buchheit:
- Blue Springs
- Columbia North
- Columbia South
- Fulton
- Jefferson City
- Kirksville