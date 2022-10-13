Missouri woman indicted in $78,858 federal pandemic unemployment compensation scheme

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A St. Joseph woman has been charged in a 4-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury today with theft of government funds. The federal indictment charges Stewart filed false claims for unemployment benefits, using the names and personal identifying information of incarcerated individuals in the state of Missouri and elsewhere.

On March 27, 2020, The CARES Act established several new temporary programs and provided for the expansion of others to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Among these programs, the “Emergency Increase in Unemployment Compensation Benefits” provided for an additional $600 weekly payment, known as “Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation” to certain eligible individuals who were receiving unemployment benefits under state laws.

According to the indictment, Brooke Stewart, 38, filed for FPUC benefits for four separate individuals who were not eligible to receive Missouri or enhanced unemployment benefits. The total loss to the federal government is alleged to be $78,858. In addition to the criminal charges, the indictment also contains an allegation of forfeiture seeking to have that sum forfeited to the federal government as proceeds traceable to the fraudulent activity.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Becker. It was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General, and the United States Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.