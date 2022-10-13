Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County.

The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm.

The vehicle was driven by 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore, Iowa. It was northbound when the van traveled off the west side of the highway and into the median. The driver overcorrected as the van returned to the road, then it began to overturn, traveled off the east side, and came to a stop upright.

Two of the passengers, 42-year-old Johnny Wright of Whittemore and 53-year-old Carolann Cook of Algona, Iowa were seriously injured and both were taken by ambulance to the Liberty Hospital. Another passenger, 19-year-old Russell Wright of Whittemore received moderate injuries, and the driver, Jessica Wright, sustained minor injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

A seven-year-old boy from Whittemore received minor injuries and he was first taken to the hospital in Cameron, then transferred by air ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The van was totaled. Three of the five occupants were not using seat belts. It was unknown whether the child was secured in a safety device.