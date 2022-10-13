Red Flag Warning issued for all of northern Missouri today

Due to high winds, dry conditions, and relatively low humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of northern Missouri. The Red Flag Warning will begin at noon today (Thursday, October 13) and continue until 7 pm this evening. Winds are forecast to gust from a west to northwesterly direction from 30 to 40 miles per hour.
What to Do During a Red Flag Warning
- Walk around the outside of your house and clear anything combustible.
- Leaves from roofs, gutters, and around the base of walls
- Wicker lawn furniture and all cushions
- Wood piles or debris near structures
- Flammable doormats
- Ensure your family and pets are prepared.
- Ensure your car has a full tank of gas or is fully charged.
- Ensure your cell phone is charged, and monitor phones for emergency alerts.
Activities to Avoid
- Don’t use barbecues or fire pits outdoors.
- Don’t use any source of heat or open flame outdoors, including, cooking, using power tools (gas or electric), or mowers.
- Don’t smoke outdoors.
- Avoid driving or parking in dry grass or vegetation.
- Avoid closed areas and be alert while visiting (open) public lands where wildfires might occur.
- No burning of trash if you live in a rural area