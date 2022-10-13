Red Flag Warning issued for all of northern Missouri today

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Due to high winds, dry conditions, and relatively low humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of northern Missouri. The Red Flag Warning will begin at noon today (Thursday, October 13) and continue until 7 pm this evening. Winds are forecast to gust from a west to northwesterly direction from 30 to 40 miles per hour.

What to Do During a Red Flag Warning

Walk around the outside of your house and clear anything combustible. Leaves from roofs, gutters, and around the base of walls

Wicker lawn furniture and all cushions

Wood piles or debris near structures

Flammable doormats Ensure your family and pets are prepared. Ensure your car has a full tank of gas or is fully charged. Ensure your cell phone is charged, and monitor phones for emergency alerts.

Activities to Avoid

Don’t use barbecues or fire pits outdoors. Don’t use any source of heat or open flame outdoors, including, cooking, using power tools (gas or electric), or mowers. Don’t smoke outdoors. Avoid driving or parking in dry grass or vegetation. Avoid closed areas and be alert while visiting (open) public lands where wildfires might occur. No burning of trash if you live in a rural area