Chillicothe Police Department handles 166 calls over first weekend in May

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department attended to a total of 166 calls for service over the first weekend of May 2024, indicating a busy period for law enforcement. Officers managed various incidents ranging from routine checks to addressing severe disturbances.

Friday, May 3rd, 2024

01:59 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Monroe St. due to a domestic disturbance. The situation was de-escalated, and a report was documented.

06:52 a.m., A commercial burglary alarm summoned officers to the 500 block of W Business 36 Highway. After a thorough check, it was confirmed that the premises were secure.

07:51 a.m., A citizen’s inquiry about city ordinances was addressed by the officers.

09:10 a.m., A search warrant was executed at a residence on the 400 block of Jackson St., culminating in the arrest of a male and female suspect. They were held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

11:16 a.m., Officers were called to the 1200 block of Washington St. for a trespassing issue; however, the individuals had departed before their arrival.

11:41 a.m., A consultation was provided regarding a civil living arrangement.

12:50 p.m., At the 800 block of Walnut St., a female suspect was apprehended and cited for property damage.

01:15 p.m., A possible hit and run was reported at the 900 block of S Washington St., but no report was filed.

03:50 p.m., Fraud allegations from the 400 block of Broadway St. led to an ongoing investigation.

04:14 p.m., An unsuccessful well-being check was conducted at the intersection of Calhoun St. and Easton St.

04:31 p.m., The 600 block of Elm St. saw officers interacting with a distressed individual, resolving without a report.

08:21 p.m., A report of reckless driving at the 1000 block of Adam Dr. was investigated, though the vehicle had left upon arrival.

10:31 p.m., A serious domestic disturbance involving a weapon at the 1200 block of Monroe St. resulted in a female’s arrest for domestic assault.

Saturday, May 4th

08:40 a.m., A verbal domestic dispute at the 1400 block of Polk St. led to the arrest of a male with an active warrant.

11:40 a.m., Officers took a report concerning a child custody dispute.

01:51 p.m., Harassment was reported at the 1100 block of Smith St. but no immediate action was taken.

02:21 p.m., A well-being check at the 1000 block of Jackson St. confirmed the individual’s safety.

07:18 p.m., A child left unattended in a car was reported at the 1000 block of Washington St.; however, the car was gone upon arrival.

07:27 p.m., Officers managed to calm an out-of-control juvenile at the 700 block of Washington St.

08:25 p.m., Suicidal ideation at the 400 block of Jackson St. resulted in the individual agreeing to hospital evaluation.

10:35 p.m., Another wellbeing check at the 400 block of Jackson St. confirmed the individual’s safety.

11:54 p.m., Possible burglary activities at the 400 block of Vine St. were investigated with no suspect found.

Sunday, May 5th

12:12 a.m., A traffic stop near Washington St. and Locust St. led to an arrest for driving while intoxicated.

04:46 a.m., Officers intervened in a domestic disturbance within a vehicle in the 1300 block of Locust St.

10:00 a.m., A burglary was reported at the 500 block of Waples St., initiating an ongoing investigation.

01:27 p.m., A traffic stop revealed a driver with a suspended license in the 400 block of Herriman St.

04:09 p.m., A traffic stop near Clay St. and E Woodward St. resulted in multiple charges, including driving while suspended and intoxicated, against a male driver.

08:48 p.m., During a traffic stop at 2nd St. and Washington St., a controlled substance was discovered, leading to an arrest.

10:57 p.m., Racing vehicles reported at the 100 block of Washington St. could not be located by the responding officers.

Related