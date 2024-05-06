Trenton zoning board to review permits for women’s facility and grain bins

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold public hearings tonight regarding requests for conditional use permits.

Duane Urich and Jennifer Hottes are seeking a conditional use permit to operate a women’s halfway house at 403 East 8th Court. The location is in a mixed-use zone.

Ed Creason, doing business as Consumer Oil and Supply Company, is requesting a conditional use permit to allow six grain bins to be installed at 10-01 East 8th Street.

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is tonight at 6 p.m. at Trenton City Hall.

