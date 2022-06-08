Obituary & Services: Theda May Lewis

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Theda May Lewis – age 70 of Lawson, MO passed away Monday morning, June 06, 2022, at her home in Lawson. Theda was born on December 12, 1951, to Willis Calvin and Francis Pauline (Bartee) Gordon in Holt, MO. She graduated from Kearney High School in 1969. She married Bruce Lewis on December 10th, 1973, in Plattsburg, MO. She was a member of the Holt Baptist Church. Theda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her grandchildren, her flowers, and all sorts of birds; from cardinals to hummingbirds. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Theda was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Kenny Gordon and Helga Fletcher, and daughter, Tracy Lewis. She is survived by her husband of the home; sons, Bob Neal (Melanie) of Cameron, MO, Bruce Lewis Jr (Michelle Groomer) of Kearney, MO, Matthew Stephens (Tiffany) of Lathrop, MO, and Larry Lewis (Rhea) of Lathrop, MO; sister, Theresa (Jay) McIntyre of Kearney; brother, Mike (Donna) Gordon of Lathrop; grandchildren, Matt, Jasmine, Brock, Angie, Pam, Shelby, and Trina; and 10 great-grandchildren. nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Lung Association in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery, Holt, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.