Obituary: Jennifer Elaine Lewis

Jennifer Elaine Lewis, 48, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home.

She was born on August 15, 1973, in Beeville, Texas the daughter of Eddie Burney and Lonna Slaughter.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Ray Frank Lewis; daughter, Marilyn Lewis; son, Mitchel James Lewis; father, Ed Burney; mother, Lonna Kincaid; sisters, Michelle Mallock and Katrina; brother, Lawrence John Burney; and a grandchild, Willow.

Jennifer has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral home, Princeton, MO.

There are no scheduled services. Inurnment will be held at a later date.