North Central Missouri College expands service region to Buchanan County

Beginning fall 2022, North Central Missouri College will be expanding its service region to include Buchanan County. Through this expansion, NCMC will provide affordable community college opportunities to this part of our region by offering courses, customized training, and helpful services to those wishing to enroll in community college.

NCMC efforts in Buchanan County will include partnerships with educational entities, industries, and community organizations. NCMC also has partnerships with industries in Buchanan County for business and industry training.

Recently, NCMC added a Talent Search grant serving the St. Joseph School district. Talent Search assists individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds to help them succeed through high school and enter higher education. NCMC has also entered into a partnership with Missouri Western State University with a dual admissions agreement called Pirates2Griffins. With Pirates2Griffins, NCMC students can experience campus life at Missouri Western while completing their associate’s degree with NCMC. NCMC also has the North Belt Center in Country Club, MO. The North Belt Center offers a variety of day and evening courses and NCMC staff to help with advising and admissions assistance.

“As we advance into the region, we will continue to listen, understand, and help meet the region’s educational needs by providing affordable, achievable, and readily available education,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, President. “Our low tuition career programs and customized training will help meet workforce needs while providing another path of career advancement to communities.”

“NCMC is working with the St. Joseph School District, Missouri Western State University, and multiple industry partners to build educational pathways leading to good jobs,” said Dr. Tristan Londre, Vice President of Academic Affairs.

High school students enrolled in the Missouri A+ scholarship program are qualified to attend a community college tuition-free. The Missouri A+ scholarship allows individuals to obtain the first two years of college education with no tuition cost, keeping their education affordable and student debt low.

Along with expanding into Buchanan County, NCMC will be soon opening a site in Savannah, Missouri, that will offer the Associate in Arts (transfer) degree, the Practical Nursing (LPN) certificate, the Associate Degree in Nursing (PN-to-ADN), AAS Radiologic Technology, AAS Surgical Technology, and the Industrial Maintenance Skills certificate. Other programs in development include certificates in Robotics Skills and the AAS degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

North Central Missouri College is a two-year community college that provides associate degrees and certificates that focus on career readiness and easy transferability. For over 90 years, North Central Missouri College has been helping individuals reach their educational goals. Small class sizes, highly qualified and caring instructors, tutoring services, and affordable tuition make the goal of an excellent college education attainable.

Those interested in learning more about opportunities at North Central Missouri College can visit this link or contact the Admissions office at 660-359-3948.