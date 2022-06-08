Audio: Missouri woman speeds away from police in excess of 100 mph with child in car

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A St. Louis area woman is in trouble, accused of leading police on a dangerous chase while having child in the car.

Police say she was driving northbound in a southbound lane of the interstate Monday and wouldn’t stop after they tried to pull her over.

Court documents claim 26-year-old Daysha Addison sped away at speeds above 100 miles an hour, blew through a construction zone, crashed into another car, and then hit the median. When police got to her car, they found a four-year-old child in the backseat who witnessed the entire saga. “Beyond belief” is how the prosecutor characterizes it.

Addison is charged with Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child Involving Drugs, Resisting Arrest by Fleeing and the felony of Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury.