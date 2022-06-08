Seth Oaks earns national certification through Missouri Court Management Institute

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Seth Oaks, Chief Juvenile Officer of the 43rd Judicial Circuit, is one of 55 graduates of the Missouri Court Management Institute recognized in a ceremony held May 20, 2022, at the Supreme Court of Missouri in Jefferson City. Oaks’s completion of the institute qualifies him for designation as a “Certified Court Manager” by the National Center for State Courts, based in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The Missouri Court Management Institute was designed by the Supreme Court of Missouri’s coordinating commission for judicial education and its state courts administrator’s office to enhance the professionalism and expertise of the people who work for the Missouri Courts. It is based on the six-part court management program created by the National Center for State Courts. The courses in the program are Purposes and Responsibilities of Courts, Accountability and Court Performance, Budget and Fiscal Management, Caseflow and Workflow Management, Project Management, and Workforce Management.

Admission to the institute is granted to only the best within the Missouri judiciary. Applicants were evaluated based on their experience and an extensive essay.

“That Seth was chosen for and completed this highly competitive program speaks volumes about his talent, commitment, and promise as a leader in our state’s judiciary,” Judge Lisa Page – a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chair of the statewide committee overseeing the institute – said. “Not only did these graduates have to complete rigorous coursework, but they also did so under less-than-ideal conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Faculty and participants alike owe a debt of gratitude to our incredible judicial education staff, who quickly immersed themselves into learning how to shift the courses to Webex for the first time and then making that virtual learning environment as immersive and collaborative as if we all had been together in one room.”